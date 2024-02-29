New Hunter schools to use 'faster, cheaper' prefab construction technique

The NSW government says new schools at Medowie and Gillieston Heights will be built faster and cheaper under a new prefab construction program.
Education Minister Prue Car announced on Thursday that more than 30 new and upgraded schools, including Medowie High School and Gillieston Public School, would be built under a program aiming to cut construction times by 30 per cent and costs by 20 per cent.
Ms Car said the program was a "major shift in our approach to designing, building and delivering new schools".
The Manufacturing for Schools program uses "digital technologies", off-site manufacturing and on-site assembly of prefabricated elements.
The government has awarded a contract to advisory firm The APP Group to establish a supply chain which can deliver the "kit of parts" for the building program.
"Manufacturing in a controlled factory environment, combined with the shorter build times, also ensures less noise and overall disruption to student learning for projects on existing school sites," the government said in a media statement.
The construction approach was used for new classrooms which opened in January at Oran Park Public School in Sydney's south-west.
The government said the two-storey building took eight weeks to install on site and 13 months in total from design to construction.
The manufacturing program is targeted at western Sydney but also includes at least two schools in the Hunter and flood-affected campuses on the far north coast.
The program will also be used for most of the 100 new public pre-schools planned across the state.
The government has promised to build the new $53 million Medowie school by 2027 and last year called for expressions of interest in providing land for the campus.
