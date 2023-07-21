The state government has opened expressions of interest for land on which a new Medowie high school will be constructed by 2027, marking a first for the region.
Deputy premier and education minister Prue Car said the process would consider "all available options" for the only public high school in the area, promised in January during pre-election campaigns.
Land on Ferodale Road was acquired for the school in the early 1980s but Ms Car said this may not be the most suitable location for the $53 million facility, which needs adequate space for an oval and access to public transport.
After the site is determined, the project will progress to master planning, concept design, and community and stakeholder engagement planning stages.
The deputy premier said despite the potential of inflation driving construction costs, the school would "certainly" be finished by 2027.
"We committed [this money] at the election and I can't be any clearer to the people of this region we will be delivering the high school by 2027," Ms Car said.
When asked by the Newcastle Herald how Labor would staff a new Medowie high school amidst a state-wide teacher shortage, Ms Car said they would "attract teachers by making teaching an attractive profession".
She said the government would continue to "convert contracts to permanent positions" and negotiate with the NSW Teacher's Federation for increased pay.
"Pay is a function of respect and we want to respect our teachers more," she said. "We don't want teachers leaving and there is a lot of work we need to do at encouraging them to schools like Medowie high school."
The school's student capacity was yet to be formally evaluated but Ms Car said at least 400 students would be enrolled in the first year, with potential for expansion.
Ms Car did not confirm if local manufacturers would be contracted but said they would be highly considered.
Labor said in February it would build a high school for Huntlee, Greta and Branxton students if it won the March election.
Ms Car said on Friday that planning for a school at Huntlee had "already begun".
"I've asked the Department of Education to start the work on that," she said. "We will be updating the communities around Huntlee on where we are up to with that. A hallmark of that process will be consulting with the communities around Branxton and Huntlee about what they need."
Ms Car could not confirm if construction work will commence on the Huntlee school before the next state election.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
