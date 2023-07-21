Newcastle Herald
Minister for Education Prue Car announces EOIs are open for Medowie high school land

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
Prue Car visiting Medowie Public School on Friday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The state government has opened expressions of interest for land on which a new Medowie high school will be constructed by 2027, marking a first for the region.

