Knights' founding father Leigh Maughan dies

Leigh Maughan, the man considered the founding father of the Newcastle Knights, has died.
Maughan passed away overnight. He had recently battled Alzheimer's disease.
The passionate Novocastrian was instrumental in starting the Knights, first proposing the club in the late 70s and then helping launch it with fellow local business identities Michael Hill and Gerry Edser.
In recognition of his efforts, Maughan was named the club's number-one ticket holder in 1988, their inaugural year in the then-named NSWRL competition.
He sat on the club's board from 1987 to 1999 and again from 2008 until 2015.
He was recognised with life membership for his work, and in 2020 received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
He most recently attended a game on Old Boys' Day last August.
Maughan was born and raised in Newcastle.
He played representative rugby league as a teenager and went on to become a referee, touch judge and Newcastle Rugby League board member multiple times.
Work wise, he ran a Woolworths supermarket before entering the real estate industry, but ultimately moved into a career as a commentator for the local Newcastle rugby league competition - first on radio station 2NX, then on NBN television.
Maughan spent his final years living at the Opal Care Community in Cameron Park.
Speaking in 2020 after receiving his OAM, Maughan said of his efforts to get the Knights established: "I just wanted to get Newcastle up to a standard of rugby league to have somewhere for the kids to follow on.
"I wanted to see Newcastle get their fair shake of what was going on.
"The community backed me all the way."
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.