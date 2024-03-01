Newcastle Herald
Letter writer Scott Neylon says he's victim of email threats

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 2 2024 - 5:00am
Scott Neylon and, inset, City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath.
Former Newcastle Herald letters-to-the editor writer Scott Neylon has accused Newcastle Maritime Museum president Bob Cook of sending him "threatening" emails, including one with a picture of Mr Neylon's apartment building in Japan.

Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

