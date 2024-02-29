City down first English import amid three-way race for minor premiership

CITY'S Callan Fowler remains "confident in whoever steps foot onto the park" as the first of five English players depart before the last round and amid a three-way race for Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade minor premiership.
The Sabres will be without Dubs Wood, who left Australia during the week, while uncertainty still surrounds the availability of Sussex county pair Oli Carter and Danial Ibrahim for the upcoming finals series.
Fowler says Toby Fynn, an opening bowler now due to return from a hamstring injury after one-and-a-half months on the sidelines, and Freddie Freeman will both be around until the end of the 2023-2024 season.
"The club's ready for anything," Fowler said.
City sit on 63 points, one clear of Stockton (62) and three in front of Charlestown (60), approaching this two-day encounter.
Simply recording a win could wrap up the club's first minor premiership since a title double in 1975-1976, but it may not be enough if either of the challengers claim outright points.
"Obviously we want top spot, but we've just got to win and see what happens from there," Fowler, fresh from a representative debut for Newcastle on Sunday, said.
City host Cardiff-Boolaroo (49), who need a result to have any chance of making the top four from fifth spot, at No.1 Sportsground this Saturday and next.
Stockton and Wallsend (51) meet in a two-versus-four battle at Lynn Oval while Charlestown have an out-of-finals-contention Hamwicks at Kahibah Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.