Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Doctors told Leah a spot on her arm was not a worry, four years later she was dead

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated March 1 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Simone De Peak, supplied

Leah Martin died from melanoma at age 29 after a medical mishap led to a crucial scan going missing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.