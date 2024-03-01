Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Jets top gun back from international duty unscathed and ready to fire

By Renee Valentine
March 1 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets striker Sarina Bolden has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets striker Sarina Bolden has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

It has been a nervous couple of weeks for Ryan Campbell, but the Newcastle Jets coach was relieved to have his leading striker back in the country and unscathed as they prepared for an important fixture in their finals ambitions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.