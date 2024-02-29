Newcastle Herald
FC32 emerge as interested buyer but Jets sale process continues to drag on

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 29 2024 - 1:50pm, first published 1:30pm
Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske has confirmed FC32 football group are "in the mix" of potential buyers for the club but it appears unlikely a sale will be negotiated by the end of February as hoped.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

