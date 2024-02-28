NPLW talking points: Drought broken, a late reprieve and a busy week ahead

It was a false start for Charlestown and Maitland due to the weather but there was plenty of action and talking points across the remaining three opening-round games of NPLW Northern NSW.
Coach Craig Atkins had a lot to like about Newcastle Olympic's first-up performance, but it was hard to go past their fifth goal in a 9-0 rout of Adamstown on Saturday night.
Midfielder Elodie Dagg picked up the ball deep in Rosebud territory, after fullback Danielle Nicol had forced the turnover, and played an incisive pass into central striker Jemma House.
The former Jets forward released Marion Dunbabin in space on the left for a cross into the 18-yard box where Sophie McDonald finished with one touch.
McDonald, one of six scorers against Rosebud, announced herself in the top grade last year with a seven-goal haul in round one and is back in action after missing the end of that season, including finals, due to a knee injury.
"I thought she was outstanding," Atkins said of the 20-year-old.
"She caused the defence a lot of troubles and got a goal herself, probably the goal of the game.
"It was outstanding by the girls and it's good to have Soph back. She's got a lot more to offer, which is great.
"We've spoken about the style of football we want to play this year and we're not relying on one player, so to see a number of our players score, and one of our right-backs, was really promising."
"I pushed her up wide for that last 20 minutes and, just watching some of her runs and crossing, she was high quality," Atkins said.
"For a 20-year-old kid, that's pretty promising."
She didn't have too much to do, but OIympic were breathing a sign of relief to have picked up former Manly goalkeeper Isabella Whitton last week as an injury replacement.
Olympic's shot-stopping stocks have been stretched with Claire Coelho sidelined for an unknown but expected lengthy period due to a broken thumb and Grace Kingett (Knee) also in the casualty ward for around four weeks.
Under new rules this year for NPLW, players can only be signed in specific transfer windows. The first closed on February 12 and the next window is May 13 to 17 but dispensation can be granted if a senior goalkeeper is out with a long-term injury.
It is understood, however, anyone under the age of 20 can still sign outside the window.
They didn't win a game all last season, but Warners Bay got their 2024 campaign off to a flying start with a resounding 8-1 victory over Mid Coast on Sunday.
The Panthers, who are going through a rebuilding phase, finished the game with more goals in one outing than they racked up in the whole of 2023, when they scored five in 21 matches.
And, captain Indianna Asimus says they won't be stopping there.
"Everyone was definitely pumped, and our coach Ryan [Swinkels] too because it was a long time coming for him," Asimus said.
"We were all very happy for him and proud for him. He's got this team going in the right direction.
"But we don't just want one win and that's it. We want to continue to be competitive and to play well together, to improve as a team and to improve as individuals as well."
The 24-year-old, who joined the Panthers from Charlestown this year and is also coaching the club's 15s side, opened the scoring with an impressive long-range effort in the 13th minute that had her teammates and sideline supporters in raptures.
Emily Diaz bagged a four-goal haul and Maddison Dunlop, Callie Thomas plus Jennifer Reeves also got on the scoresheet in a show that they would have no shortage of strike power this campaign.
Asimus, Diaz, Dunlop and Reeves are key signings for Warners Bay, as is midfielder Imogen Tusek, who was part of championship-winning teams at Merewether, New Lambton and Newcastle Olympic.
"We knew we were training well but it's different to get the result on the day, and it was a relief off our shoulders and just gave that bit of confidence," Asimus said.
"But we know it's a very long season and we've got a lot of teams to come up against.
"So it's about now preparing for the next game."
Next up is New Lambton, who have gone through their own rebuilding phase in recent seasons and pushed premiers and champions Broadmeadow before conceding a stoppage-time goal in a 3-2 loss in round one.
Nima Nikfarjam hopes not all games are as stressful as his first in charge of Broadmeadow.
The 41-year-old replaced highly-successful coach Jake Curley this season and has big shoes to fill after Magic captured the premiership-championship double.
And, after taking a 2-0 lead in their season-opener, Broadmeadow had to fight tooth and nail before substitute Lilly-Jane Babic struck in the 92nd minute.
"For the first game, it was a positive game," a relieved Nikfarjam said.
"We got the three points. We created chances after chances after chances, which is very positive, but we've just got to work on putting them in the back of the net.
"That comes with time, and some players may be a little stressed out, nervous, first game of the season. We hit the post twice. Overall, we made an error two times - a silly foul and it's a high-quality player to just place it in beautifully, then we gave the ball to them.
"But, the girls responded well, and the substitutes we made all had an impact."
It wasn't the result Aaron Stedman wanted but the new NPLW coach believes New Lambton sent a message to the rest of the competition with a strong effort against Magic.
The Golden Eagles showed plenty grit and desperation to almost snatch a point against the competition heavyweights only to concede a cruel stoppage-time goal.
"There were a few nerves coming in, not really knowing this competition and playing the premiers and champions, but to push them all of the way, I couldn't be more proud," Stedman said.
"We've got a goal to be 100 per cent competitive in every game. They did that with plenty to spare."
Maitland and Charlestown are facing an early test of fitness and depth with their washed-out round-one clash rescheduled for Tuesday night at Lisle Carr Oval (8pm).
It means Azzurri will play three games in a seven-day period while Maitland have three outings in the space of nine days.
Maitland are at Magic Park on Friday night and play Warners Bay in round three Sunday week while Azzurri host Adamstown Saturday before battling the Magpies on Tuesday then playing Magic three days later.
Friday: Magic v Maitland (8pm); Saturday: Azzurri v Adamstown (4pm); Sunday: Olympic v Mid Coast (2pm), Warners Bay v New Lambton (4pm).
