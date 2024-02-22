'February is the month': Jets boss confident sale is imminent

Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske believes the club will have new owners by the end of this month.
In a recorded video that was posted online by the Jets on Wednesday night and was prompted by member questions, Mattiske declared the club was "about to enter a new era".
"This is the most important thing for us," Mattiske said regarding the club's sale.
"I am really excited about where we are. There's been a lot of work that's gone in.
"I am confident that February is the month, and I'm also confident that the new owners will be really great for us.
"It's great to have that transition out of a period where we've been building with the support of our current four owners, but it's really exciting for me and everyone here at the club to think about having a single owner, a more permanent owner. And, now that I'm looking them in the eyes, I know that they will be people that will do the right thing for this community.
"They're going to be really exciting for our players and for our staff ... there is a really positive future."
The Jets, who have been under caretaker ownership for the past three years, were officially put on the market in October through financial advisory firm KordaMentha with the aim to have a deal done by Christmas.
But getting a sale across the line has proven a drawn-out process for the club.
The Jets have since been linked to an overseas consortium believed to include Italian billionaire, Danilo Iervolino, who also owns Serie A club Salernitana.
In speaking to members, Mattiske also said finding a permanent head coach of their A-League Women's program was a priority but a decision the club were "not rushing".
Campbell, who was van Egmond's assistant, was handed the job on an interim basis but Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday he had the position for the rest of the season.
"Ryan is clearly demonstrating that he's doing well with the team and we've now moved to confirm that he will be the coach for the remainder of the season, and that's a credit to Ryan and a credit to the players and to the way they've picked up with change and continued forward without missing a beat," Mattiske said.
"They're playing very well. There's been interest in the role. The A-League Women's competition is getting stronger and stronger. There's far more interest in that competition than ever before and you can see that in terms of the crowds we've seen and other clubs have seen."
The Jets women's side, who have this weekend off due to an international window, are well in the hunt for their first finals appearance since 2017-18.
Star signing Sarina Bolden scored a spectacular hat-trick in Maitland last Saturday to seal a 3-0 win over Brisbane and propel the Jets into sixth position with five rounds remaining.
