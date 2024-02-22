Newcastle Herald
'February is the month': Jets boss confident sale is imminent

By Renee Valentine
Updated February 22 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 3:00pm
The Newcastle Jets are hoping to have a new owner in place by the end of February.
The Newcastle Jets are hoping to have a new owner in place by the end of February. Pictures by Marina Neil, Jonathan Carroll and Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske believes the club will have new owners by the end of this month.

