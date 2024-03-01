Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Breaking

Body found after horror blaze rips through Teralba home

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 1 2024 - 11:51am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A HORROR fire at Teralba has claimed the life of at least one person after a home was engulfed in flames early on Thursday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.