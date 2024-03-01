Body found after horror blaze rips through Teralba home

A HORROR fire at Teralba has claimed the life of at least one person after a home was engulfed in flames early on Thursday morning.
NSW Police have confirmed the remains of one person have been found in an initial search of the townhouse on Railway Street.
The body is yet to be formally identified.
A NSW Police spokesman said the discovery was made after an initial search of the unit overnight.
"Structural assessments continue to be made on the unit to ensure the structure is sound before the search can continue," he said.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers and the State Crime Command's Arson Unit have launched an investigation into the incident.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The Newcastle Herald understands Dudley resident Patricia Kerr was one of two women inside the house around the time of the fire.
Ms Kerr was visiting a friend at the address, and her son Jason Kuyltjes told the Herald on Thursday that it could be days before they know whether their mother escaped the blaze.
Mr Kuyltjes said his mother's phone and car were found at the scene.
About 50 firefighters rushed to the home after emergency services received multiple calls about the blaze just before 4.15am on Thursday.
When they arrived, the two-storey townhouse had already suffered extensive damage and firefighters quickly jumped into action, some battling the blaze while others rushed into the burning building in a search and rescue effort.
Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday that when crews arrived at the property they were confronted by "extreme fire".
"They did get up to level two, but unfortunately due to internal structural collapse they had to withdraw," he said.
An adjoining townhouse was also damaged by the blaze, but a NSW Police spokesman confirmed all other impacted residents had been safely evacuated.
