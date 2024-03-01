Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights hooker Jayden Brailey 'unlikely' for NRL season opener

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 1 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Brailey training with the Knights recently. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jayden Brailey training with the Knights recently. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS hooker Jayden Brailey describes himself as "unlikely" for round one in Newcastle next week, but nears closer to returning from a hamstring injury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.