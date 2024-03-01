Knights hooker Jayden Brailey 'unlikely' for NRL season opener

KNIGHTS hooker Jayden Brailey describes himself as "unlikely" for round one in Newcastle next week, but nears closer to returning from a hamstring injury.
Speaking at the NRL season launch in Sydney on Friday, the Newcastle Herald confirmed Brailey remains highly doubtful to face the Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium on March 7.
Brailey, 27, missed both of the club's trials due to the pre-season issue and says "it's not a major concern" because "there's no rush" in terms of playing straight away.
Phoenix Crossland, who filled the void at dummy-half for the Knights last year, appears to be the obvious replacement to wear Newcastle's No.9 jersey against Canberra.
The bench utility role will likely get determined after coach Adam O'Brien, who recently re-signed at the club until the end of 2027, decides who starts in the halves between Jackson Hastings, Tyson Gamble and Jack Cogger.
Brailey hasn't designated a return date, but was eyeing off either the Cowboys in Townsville on March 16 or the Storm at home on March 24.
O'Brien recently addressed Brailey's potential return and told the Herald: "It's a minor, lower-grade [hamstring] strain, but given his history, and what he means to us, I won't make a short-term decision.
"It's more me than anything. It's a big season, a big injury history I can't ignore, so I'm the one holding him back."
NRL players from most clubs were interviewed on stage as part of Friday's season launch while the Broncos, Rabbitohs, Roosters and Sea Eagles prepare to open proceedings in Las Vegas this weekend.
