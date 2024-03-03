Who has made it through to Newcastle cricket's T20 Summer Bash semi-finals?

One finalist from 12 months ago will return to the T20 Summer Bash decider in 2024.
The last four teams in Newcastle District Cricket Association's stand-alone competition were locked away on Sunday with title holders the Pumas (Hamilton-Wickham) now pitted against previous runner-up the Magpies (Charlestown).
Both negotiated quarter-finals along with the Seagulls (Stockton) and Lions (Merewether).
Winners of the upcoming back-to-back semis at No.1 Sportsground will progress to the main showdown later on the same Sunday (March 10).
Pumas marquees the Sherriff brothers, Addison (28) and Ellis (3-8), were the main performers in dismissing the Sea Dragons (Uni) for 78 and chasing it five down with an over to spare.
Later at Pasterfield Sports Complex the Seagulls (5-128) knocked off top-ranked Black Roses (Cardiff-Boolaroo) by 34 runs.
The Rosellas (Wests) were eliminated by the Magpies at Harker Oval, losing 3-0 and 3-1 at different stages of their innings before being all out for 60 in reply to 9-117.
Earlier at the same venue and the Lions kept the Sabres (City) at bay by 14 runs, successfully defending 9-116. Batting at No.9, Patrick Huolohan scored 33 not out.
Meanwhile, in the Sydney women's under-18 Brewer Shield competition, Caoimhe Bray's 123 and 1-10 have helped Greater Hunter Coast reach the final for the first time following a 127-run win against UTS North Sydney on Sunday. The Crushers will host Manly in the title decider this weekend.
SEMIS: Seagulls v Lions (10am), Magpies v Pumas (1:30pm) at No.1 Sportsground on March 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.