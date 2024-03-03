Another week, another ton as Crushers seal Brewer Shield grand final spot

It was a case of another week, another century as Caoimhe Bray helped seal Greater Hunter Coast's first ever Brewer Shield grand final with an unbeaten 123 at North Sydney Oval No.2 on Sunday.
In just their second season playing in the NSW Premier Cricket women's under-18 competition, the Crushers could be set to host the final after a comprehensive win against UTS North Sydney in the semi-final.
On Sunday, the 14-year-old led the way again, hitting 123 runs off 134 balls. Bray hit 12 fours and brought up her century with one of three sixes during her time at the crease before caught out attempting a ramp shot in the 48th over.
The Crushers won the toss and elected to bat, posting 6-260 in their 50 overs. Opener Sophie McCrae made 32, middle-order bat Laura Knipe 40 and Zara Dennis ended up 22 not out.
UTS North Sydney, who ended Greater Hunter Coast's first season in the semi-finals last year, reached 9-133 in 50 overs.
Dennis took 2-10 off four overs and Layla Graham 2-21 off five overs with Bray (1-10), Molly Dare (1-12), Monique Krake (1-11), Felicity Wharton (1-16) and Tilda Polda (1-0) also taking wickets.
Greater Hunter Coast are set to face Manly Warringah (6-141), who beat minor premiers Northern District (140) in the other semi-final on Sunday.
