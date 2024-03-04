'That was something I'd been practising': Jet on nailing a vital half-volley

Mindy Barbieri admitted it was something she had worked on without reward.
But, the 23-year-old's timing and execution was perfect at Maitland Sportsground on Sunday.
The Newcastle Jets forward looked in a determined mood from the outset, unleashing several shots on target before finally finding the much-needed equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Perth after trailing for 75 minutes.
The goal, her second of the season, was pure class.
Barbieri ghosted into Perth's 18-yard box and buried Milan Hammond's cross into the back of the net with a spectacular half-volley from directly in front.
The 77th-minute strike cancelled out Zoe Karipidis' own goal in the second minute of play.
"That was something I'd been practising for the two weeks since our last game but, to be honest, they always kept going over the bar," Barbieri told the Newcastle Herald post-match.
"So, it was nice for it to actually go in, and to make it 1-1 made a huge difference to our momentum.
"We lifted so much more after we scored, and if we had maybe five more minutes we might have sealed it."
Barbieri, who had not planned to play this A-League before being signed late by the Jets, was also at the heart of a last-gasp effort which almost netted the win.
The Melburnian's clever chip from outside the area found Josie Allan in space near the back post. The teenage substitute chested the ball down and fired a right-footed shot towards the top left corner only for it to be palmed into the crossbar by Morgan Aquino.
It was one of several clutch saves made by the Perth shot-stopper against a Jets side which created 40 shots, 10 on target, compared to Glory's six.
The Jets would have seized outright sixth place and opened up a three-point buffer over Perth with a win.
The draw, instead, moved both to 24 points, one ahead of Western Sydney in eighth.
Newcastle are sixth and Perth seventh with four rounds remaining and the Jets now eyeing top-two sides Melbourne City then Western United in successive away games.
"The stats showed that we were definitely attacking, and that's what we wanted to do," Barbieri said.
"It just came down to the execution point, which is something we're going to work on with City coming up.
"The football we're playing is quite attractive. We're entertaining, and that's what you want. Now, we're looking at finals and it's about how do we continue to try to push and get there.
"We've got four more games and we're in contention for anything, which is exciting."
City, who sealed a 3-2 win over Newcastle in round five with a stoppage time goal, have not won since round 13 and are coming off a 2-0 loss to ninth-placed Brisbane (20 points).
The Jets were missing fullback Claudia Cicco and forward Lara Gooch, who are away with the Young Matildas at the AFC Under-20 Asian Women's Cup in Uzbekistan.
Both played the second half of Australia's 2-1 win over South Korea in their first group game on Sunday night.
