Jets come from behind to snatch vital point against Perth in finals race

Mindy Barbieri produced a stunning half-volley with 13 minutes remaining to ensure the Newcastle Jets drew 1-1 with Perth at Maitland Sportsground on Sunday and held onto their top-six position with four rounds of A-League Women remaining.
The Jets, playing their 200th appearance in the women's competition, went behind with the game only two minutes old when teenage defender Zoe Karipidis deflected Natasha Rigby's cross into her own goal.
Perth proved hard to break down from there with the Jets taking 40 shots compared to Glory's six. Many were long-range speculators but 10 were on target.
The star of the show for Glory was shot-stopper Morgan Aquino, who twice denied Jets leading striker Sarina Bolden, first with a close-range block in the 19th minute and then a diving save on the line in the 67th minute.
The most impressive effort, though, came in the last minute of stoppage time when Aquino tipped substitute Josie Allan's shot from close range into the bar.
The 1727 vocal Jets fans let out a collective sigh as the ball then went out for a corner.
The 77th-minute equaliser came after substitute Milan Hammond's pinpoint cross into the box found Barbieri unmarked for a clinical finish from directly in front.
The result elevated Newcastle and Perth to 24 points with the former in sixth place and the latter seventh. Both are four points behind fifth-placed Central Coast (28) and one ahead of Western Sydney (23) in eighth.
The Jets now face tough back-to-back away games against top-two sides Melbourne City (31) and Western United (35).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.