'Sliver of a view': Anglican Dean criticises council support for units plan

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
March 7 2024 - 7:00am
An Iris Capital artist's impression of the proposed view corridor through the EastEnd development to Christ Church Cathedral. Image supplied
The Anglican Dean of Newcastle, Katherine Bowyer, says she is disappointed Newcastle council has recommended approval of controversial changes to the EastEnd development which will leave only a "sliver of a view" to Christ Church Cathedral.

Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

