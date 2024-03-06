Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Loved beyond words: Teralba tragedy leaves two families shattered

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patricia Kerr with her three sons Zachary Kuyltjes, Lachlan and Jason (inset) and Therese Harris with her daughter Chantelle Phippen. Pictures supplied
Patricia Kerr with her three sons Zachary Kuyltjes, Lachlan and Jason (inset) and Therese Harris with her daughter Chantelle Phippen. Pictures supplied

THE IRREPARABLE loss of two grandmothers that were loved beyond words has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.