Charlestown claims minor premiership after jumping two spots with outright

CHARLESTOWN had already been on top of the competition ladder a few times during the season.
Early on courtesy of a 50-over bonus point, midway through as joint leaders following an outright and again after winning a one-versus-two clash in January.
Needing a victory of some description in the last round to have any chance of leapfrogging both City and Stockton from third spot, Charlestown delivered and in doing so remain unbeaten in two-matches this campaign.
The Magpies finished the job against Hamilton-Wickham at Kahibah Oval on Saturday, dismissing the visitors for 151 in their second innings and quickly knocking over the four-run deficit to record a 10-wicket triumph and secure maximum points.
Charlestown ended up with a tally of 70, one ahead of City (69) and seven in front of Stockton (63) after those sides experienced contrasting results in round 13.
City secured second position and killed off fifth-placed Cardiff-Boolaroo's chance of making the semis, resuming at 4-45 and going well past 129 at No.1 Sportsground.
Stockton slipped back to third at Lynn Oval having fallen 14 short of the 277 scored by reigning champions Wallsend, who held onto fourth ranking.
Next weekend's Saturday-Sunday clashes will be Charlestown v Wallsend (Kahibah Oval) and City v Stockton (No.1 Sportsground).
Elsewhere and Merewether, Wests, Waratah-Mayfield all posted wins.
LADDER: Charlestown 70, City 69, Stockton 63, Wallsend 57, Cardiff-Boolaroo 50, Merewether 44, Wests 41, Hamilton-Wickham 37, Waratah-Mayfield 34, Belmont 34, University 33, Toronto 8.
