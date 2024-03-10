Lack of safety standards forces closure of railway museum

AN intensive review of safety standards has led to the closure of the Richmond Vale Railway Museum.
The volunteer-run organisation announced its immediate closure on its Facebook page on Thursday, March 7 following a cessation order issued by Cessnock City Council.
"Following a cessation order by council at close of business, the Richmond Main site is closed with immediate effect," the post read.
No open days or other activities will operate at the Kurri Kurri not-for-profit organisation's site until further notice.
In February the board unanimously resolved to pause passenger-carrying operations to ensure they were compliant with current rail safety laws.
The organisation indicated a council review was under way at the time of when it paused its passenger operations, however all other operations continued.
A Cessnock City Council spokesperson said council sought required work, health and safety documentation, along with copies of relevant mandatory insurances from the society on November 8, 2023
"Following repeated requests, we issued a final request for these documents which was due in January 2024. Council granted the society an extension on the due date, as per a request from the society, and the documentation received on 29 February did not meet the necessary requirements to continue operations," they said.
The spokesperson said while the cessation order was issued on March 7, the board has been given until Wednesday, March 20 to update and provide the necessary risk management documentation.
"In the interim, there was no alternative other than to suspend operations to ensure public and volunteer safety," the spokesperson said.
Council told the Newcastle Herald they've advised the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator about the matter, and will continue to work with them to ensure safety at the site, and assist the Society to meet its obligations.
"An ongoing offer has been made to the Society to meet and discuss how they can comply with safety and risk management obligations. The offer has not been taken up by the Society at this stage," the spokesperson said.
Council noted they have supported the operations of the Richmond Vale Preservation Co-operative Society for over 40 years at the Richmond Vale Railway Museum, including free rent, community grants, funding support letters, along with repairs and restoration works on the site.
The museum is known for its miniature train rides, historic films and has been run by volunteers for the last four decades.
It has reconstructed the trackwork, restored locomotives and rollingstock, and operated train services for open days on three weekends each month and is strongly supported by the rail engineering industry based in the Hunter Valley.
The Newcastle Herald has contacted Richmond Vale Railway Museum for further comment around the situation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.