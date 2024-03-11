Captain lauds 'bowling leaders' as Magpies clinch T20 Summer Bash title

MAGPIES captain Daniel Arms has praised "bowling leaders" Daniel Chillingworth and Daniel Bailey as the club added another Newcastle District Cricket Association title to their collection.
Charlestown beat Merewether by 53 runs at No.1 Sportsground in Sunday's T20 Summer Bash final, a third success in the space of six seasons, barely 24 hours after sealing the first-grade minor premiership.
Arms now has his sights set firmly on the upcoming two-day semis and clinching that crown, however, also relished those achievements.
"What a weekend. I don't really know how to explain it. When you're winning you keep winning, just got to keep riding it I guess," Arms told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think we were just fairly relaxed [on Sunday]. In previous years that [T20] has been the thing because obviously we've been out of the running for the two-day stuff. Whereas this year the two-day stuff has been the main focus and this was a bonus."
The Magpies made 134 and dismissed the Lions for 81. Arms (48), Kel Wilson (40), Chillingworth (26, 4-19) and Bailey (3-3) were the main performers.
"In the final the two leaders of our bowling attack won it for us," Arms said.
Earlier in the T20 semis at the same venue, Magpies held off the Pumas (Hamwicks) by four runs and Lions reeled in the Seagulls (Stockton) with one ball to spare.
