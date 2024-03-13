Scrap heap looms for historic Newcastle train carriages

HISTORIC Newcastle Flyer train carriages are destined for the scrap heap if an urgent interim heritage order is not put in place, rail enthusiasts say.
The Newcastle Flyer, built in April, 1949, was once a source of pride for the city of Newcastle, its citizens and businesses, says heritage trains expert Chris Richards.
"We bought them at auction from the railways to save them because of their rareness and then we were approached by the rail transport museum for them to put into their collection," Mr Richards said.
"We sold them to them very, very cheaply, many, many years ago on the understanding they were going into the state collection and now we find out many years later they are being disposed."
At the time, they were considered to be very rare and of great historic significance, Mr Richards said, with original interiors and some distinct features, including being the first air conditioned carriages in NSW.
The Hunter Branch of the National Trust has also approached Heritage NSw to save the four carriages, formerly part of the NSW Rail Heritage Collection.
Mr Richards has requested an interim heritage order to delay the carriages being sold at auction to allow for a re-assessment.
It comes days after the Richmond Vale Railway Museum announced its closure following a cessation order issued by Cessnock City Council.
