'Racial slur': Jets complain to Football Australia after Melbourne incident

The Newcastle Jets have made a complaint to Football Australia related to an alleged racial slur against one of their players during an A-League Women's match with Melbourne City at City Football Academy Field on Sunday.
The alleged slur was made by a member of the public and the Jets issued a statement on Thursday regarding the matter.
"The Newcastle Jets are a family club, built on hard work and togetherness," the statement read.
"We are a club that welcomes everyone no matter your faith, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender. Our diversity is our strength. Everyone has a place in our club and in football, and any fan or player jeopardising that sense of belonging is not welcome.
"Racial abuse is something that is not part of the game and is something this club will not tolerate."
The incident is believed to have occurred right before half-time with Paramount footage showing Jets players Tash Prior and Lorena Baumann directing concerns to a match official on the sideline.
The matter has been reported to Football Australia as the regulator of the A-Leagues and an independent investigation into the alleged incident has commenced.
Melbourne City Football Club issued a statement on Thursday supporting the process.
"Melbourne City FC is aware of an incident between a spectator and a Newcastle Jets player during Sunday evening's Liberty A-League Women's match at Casey Fields," the Melbourne City Football Club statement read.
"The incident involves an allegation of a racial slur being directed towards the Jets player. The incident has been referred to Football Australia who are actively handling the matter, and we, as the host team, are fully committed to supporting this process.
"Melbourne City FC stands firmly against any form of discrimination and is dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment in football.
"Racial abuse has no place in football and society, and Melbourne City FC will not tolerate such behaviour."
Both clubs said they would be making no further comments as the investigation is ongoing.
