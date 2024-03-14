Newcastle Herald
Sports Affairs

'Racial slur': Jets complain to Football Australia after Melbourne incident

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 14 2024 - 7:01pm, first published 6:15pm
The Newcastle Jets have lodged a complaint against an alleged racial slur during their round 19 game. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Newcastle Jets have lodged a complaint against an alleged racial slur during their round 19 game. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Jets have made a complaint to Football Australia related to an alleged racial slur against one of their players during an A-League Women's match with Melbourne City at City Football Academy Field on Sunday.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

