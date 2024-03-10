Newcastle Jets shot down by Melbourne City but still in finals race

Hannah Wilkinson struck twice in six minutes to end Melbourne City's five-game winless run and beat the Newcastle Jets 2-0 at City Football Academy Field on Sunday.
The Jets have never beaten the A-League Women heavyweights and were outplayed in sweltering Melbourne conditions for the round-19 exchange.
Kick-off was delayed by an hour to 6pm and drinks breaks were held every 15 minutes.
The score remained locked 0-0 at the break.
City's Kiera Meyers had found the back of the net in the 34th minute after good lead-up play by Wilkinson only but it was ruled off side.
But the New Zealand international broke the game open with a close-range finish in the 50th minute after a neat assist by Bryleeh Henry.
The pair combined six minutes later for a carbon copy of the first goal.
By full-time both teams had created 14 shots but the Jets could only get three on target.
Sarina Bolden fired a shot into the woodwork in the 40th minute in Newcastle's best chance of the first half then headed over the bar in the 70th minute.
City, who had not won since round 13 and were slipping down the competition standings heading into the match, dominated possession and were much slicker and precise with their passing play than the Jets.
The result elevated City back to second position on 34 points, one less than leaders and Newcastle's next opponents Western United (35 points).
The Jets, who have not made finals since 2017-18, remained caught in a three-way tie with Western Sydney and Perth for sixth position.
All have 24 points, five less than Melbourne Victory (29) in fifth with three rounds remaining.
But Wanderers have the chance to skip ahead of Newcastle and Glory with a game in hand against last-placed Canberra (15) on Wednesday.
Jets coach Ryan Campbell named an unchanged starting line-up from the side which drew 1-1 with Perth in Maitland one week earlier.
Defender Josie Wilson came onto the bench in place of Gema Simon.
Experienced striker Melina Ayres, who was a key signing by the Jets but has had a season hampered by injury and illness, remains missing while fullback Claudia Cicco and Lara Gooch are in Uzbekistan with the Young Matildas.
Cicco got on the scoresheet as the Young Matildas beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 at the AFC Under-20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan on Saturday, helping Australia book passage to the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia (August-September).
