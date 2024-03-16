Newcastle cricket SF: Stockton chasing City, Kahibah washed out day one

STOCKTON captain Nick Foster led the way with seven wickets as the Seagulls bid to make a third straight Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade decider.
Off-spinner Foster struck at either end of Saturday's semi-final innings with Stockton eventually dismissing City for 202 at No.1 Sportsground.
He sent both openers back to the pavilion to make it 2-85 before taking the last five, starting with City's top scorer Nick Walker (54) at 6-171.
Foster, Newcastle and NSW Country representative captain who has battled a foot injury during the second half of this campaign, finished with figures of 7-56 from 29.2 overs.
Adrian Chad (2-56) and Nathan Hudson (1-46) were the other Stockton bowlers to pick up wickets.
Harry Scowen (43), Callan Fowler (29), Mitch Nesbitt (26) and Harrison Allomes (24) also contributed for City with 70 the best partnership, ending at 4-159.
With six overs left on day one, Stockton reached stumps at 1-11 with play continuing on Sunday.
The other semi between Charlestown and Wallsend at Kahibah Oval never got underway on Saturday, with the pitch deemed too wet and players now returning on Sunday.
Two-day conditions still apply to the 90 overs remaining on day two.
