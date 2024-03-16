Newcastle Airport gains regional awards nod for safety in the workplace

The Williamtown catchment spans from Gosford to Tamworth, and takes in Armidale, Port Macquarie and Scone, and is serviced by the sixth largest regional airport in the country. But a 2022 Deloitte study showed only about two thirds of the 3.92 million passenger flights in and out of the Williamtown airport's catchment in 2019 - the last full year before COVID-19 disruptions - were from Newcastle Airport.

