Review: WOMADelaide music festival earns global reputation

Tip for to future festival goers: see as much as you can, but don't forget the gems on the smaller stages. The most moving music I heard was from The Good Ones, a duo from Rwanda who speak no English. Adrian Kazigira and Janvier Havugimana sing and play soothing acoustic songs, beautiful even if you can't understand the words. Survivors of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide, for them music is a form of healing. Their spokesperson told us that through WOMAD they were given the chance to not only leave their country but also leave the continent. First for WOMAD in the UK in 2014 and now at WOMAD in Australia, their WOMAD performances led to Western publicity and more music opportunities although they still rarely get a chance to travel. The money they'll make from this WOMAD will help feed both their families for the next three years.