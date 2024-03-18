Newcastle Herald
23 women embark on Kokoda trek for Mark Hughes Foundation

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 18 2024 - 12:30pm
The 23 women at Brisbane Airport before flying out to Papua New Guinea. Picture supplied
The 23 women at Brisbane Airport before flying out to Papua New Guinea. Picture supplied

A group of 23 women has embarked from Newcastle on one of the world's great treks while raising almost $400,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation.

Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

