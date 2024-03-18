Man charged with fiery burnout crash that injured two bystanders

A MAN has been arrested after a car allegedly lost control while performing burnouts at Port Stephens and struck a woman and teenage girl.
A 22-year-old man was hit with a string of charges on Monday after detectives launched an investigation into the fiery crash.
Emergency services were called to Somerset Avenue at North Arm Cove on Friday night after reports two people had been hit by a car.
Port Stephens Hunter officers were told at the scene that a white Ford Falcon had been performing burnouts in front of a crowd of people when the driver lost control then hit a power pole and two bystanders.
Police said the vehicle burst into flames and the man behind the wheel allegedly fled the scene.
A 20-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and were both taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a serious condition.
A Hunter New England Health spokesperson confirmed the older woman was stable over the weekend. Details of the younger girl's condition could not be reported due to privacy reasons.
A crime scene was established at the time and specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit were called in to help piece together how the crash unfolded.
Extensive investigations led to a 22-year-old man being arrested at Maitland Police Station at about 7am on March 18.
He was charged with two counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of motor vehicle, driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous, and failing to stop after an impact causing injury.
He also faces charges of negligent driving, driving while suspended, and interfering with a person's enjoyment or risking their safety.
The 22-year-old man was granted strict conditional bail by police and was ordered to front Raymond Terrace Local Court for the first time in May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.