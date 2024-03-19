Knights lose winger to injury as axe hovers over half

Newcastle have lost Greg Marzhew to a suspected broken wrist but could welcome back a host of players for Sunday's clash with Melbourne, including his potential replacement Enari Tuala.
Marzhew is facing an extended period on the sidelines after suffering what is understood to be a likely wrist fracture in Newcastle's 21-20 loss to North Queensland on Saturday.
Tuala is expected to be included in Newcastle's match squad on Tuesday afternoon but is no certainty to play himself given the quad injury he picked up in the club's season opener.
The loss of Marzhew comes amid reports halfback Jackson Hastings is set to axed in favour of Jack Cogger.
Cogger has come off the bench and played a utility role in Newcastle's first two games.
But there have been calls from the likes of club legend Matthew Johns and four-time NRL premiership winner Cooper Cronk for Cogger to be handed the No.7 jersey.
Hastings scored a late consolation try in Newcastle's 28-12 loss to Canberra in round one, and recorded a try-assist against the Cowboys.
But after consecutive losses, pressure is building on the Knights ahead of clashes with Melbourne, who remain unbeaten, and the Warriors in New Zealand in round four.
The Knights are expected to have hooker Jayden Brailey available for selection this week for the first time in close to a year.
He suffered a hamstring injury on the eve of last month's pre-season trials, but hasn't played since April 9 last year when he ruptured his ACL.
Versatile forward Mat Croker is also be a chance to come back into the NRL side.
He missed the season opener due to a tooth problem but returned last week in the NSW Cup side's 30-16 loss to St George Illawarra in Sydney.
Prop Jack Hetherington is in doubt after rolling an ankle against the Cowboys in Townsville.
