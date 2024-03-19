Newcastle Herald
Knights lose winger to injury as axe hovers over half

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 19 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 1:25pm
Greg Marzhew. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle have lost Greg Marzhew to a suspected broken wrist but could welcome back a host of players for Sunday's clash with Melbourne, including his potential replacement Enari Tuala.

