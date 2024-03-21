Spin twins set for key roles in both GF bowling attacks

Traditionally speaking, cricket teams include one specialist spinner.
Unless other factors dictate selection, there might also be a batsman who assists by bowling a bit of part-time tweak if required.
However, this weekend's Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade grand final between Charlestown and City at No.1 Sportsground will feature spin twins in both attacks.
Minor premiers Charlestown provide a double dose of leggies via Daniel Chillingworth and Isaac Wallace while City skipper Callan Fowler sends down offies and Harry Campbell delivers left-arm orthodox.
The quartet have claimed a combined 93 wickets during the regular season and last weekend's semis.
Charlestown skipper Daniel Arms says Chillingworth and Wallace bring different skill sets, on and off the field, despite practising the same discipline.
"Bowling wise, whilst both leggies they are still very different," Arms told the Newcastle Herald.
"Chill is more of a traditional leggie getting more turn and bounce. Wally attacks the stumps a bit more and is more likely of getting an LBW and bowled. Off the field Wally is the absolute class clown and keeps everyone in the team on their toes whilst Chill is far more reserved and a level head."
Fowler praised his partner in crime Campbell and feels the upcoming venue, also City's headquarters, has been "more spinner-friendly" this summer.
"Harry has been fantastic all year and bowled with exceptional skill and patience," Fowler said.
"This season we've been able to be pretty versatile with our spinning options, sometimes Harry would come into the game early depending on match-ups with batsmen. Some games I've opened the bowling just to try something different and surprise the batsmen. There's also been a few times where we'll bowl in tandem and create pressure."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.