Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

City to meet Charlestown in Newcastle first-grade cricket final for 2023-24

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 18 2024 - 6:58pm, first published March 17 2024 - 7:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City batsman Harry Scowen and Stockton bowler Josh McTaggart at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
City batsman Harry Scowen and Stockton bowler Josh McTaggart at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

CITY have given themselves a chance to break the longest premiership drought currently existing in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
McGrath goes in to bat for Sicily after AFL suspension
Hawk James Sicily (2R) is facing a one-game ban for kicking during a scuffle with Essendon players. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Roger Vaughan, Shayne Hope and Steve Larkin
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.