City's county duo split during Newcastle finals series

CITY will attempt to break a premiership drought in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition over the next fortnight, essentially without an English county duo.
Captain and reigning player of the year Oli Carter has already left the country following last weekend's final round while mid-season recruit Danial Ibrahim is available for the upcoming semi but likely misses the decider if the Sabres qualify.
City last claimed the title in 1975-1976.
"Oli Carter is currently in India at a pre-season event with Sussex, he left on Monday," Garrett told the Newcastle Herald.
"It was always going to be the case, but there was a chance we might have been able to keep him. In the end he was required to go [elsewhere].
"Dan Ibrahim's there for the first semi-final but will likely have to go back after that, so if we make the grand final he probably won't be around.
"But confident with the youth we've got in the team, they've lived and learned from two young professionals this year."
Off-spinner Callan Fowler, fresh from a Newcastle representative debut, now skippers the side in Carter's absence.
"Cal Fowler will now step up to captain the team. It's good for him and he'll take the experience he's got from Oli and others over the last couple of years," Garrett said.
City welcome back Nick Walker while opponents Stockton, winners in 2021-2022 and runner's up in 2022-2023, are expected to field an unchanged XI at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday and Sunday.
Minor premiers Charlestown also continue with the same team at Kahibah Oval this weekend while captain Jacob Montgomery returns for reigning champions Wallsend.
