NSW claim women's bronze at national hockey under 21s in Newcastle

ELLIE Baldwin, Ella Carr and Amalia Patterson all added their names to the scoresheet as NSW made the women's national under-21 podium.
The trio, who each play in Newcastle's first-grade competition, helped the hosts defeat Northern Territory 6-2 in Wednesday's bronze-medal match.
Carr (Gosford) opened with a goal from a penalty corner at the end of the first quarter at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC).
NT levelled proceedings courtesy of Kara Bradley shortly before half-time.
Two goals, starting with Baldwin (Regals), in the space of five minutes just after the main break put NSW ahead 3-1.
NT's Natalie Lynch reduced the margin to one (3-2) early in the fourth quarter, potentially setting up a thrilling finish.
However, only 60 seconds later Chelsea Holmes completed a double for NSW by converting a penalty stroke before Makayla Jones and Patterson (Gosford) netted back-to-back chances in the closing stages.
NSW lost Tuesday's semi in a shootout with Queensland, who went onto beat Victoria 2-1 in the game for gold.
In the men's competition, NSW drew 2-all with ACT at NIHC on Wednesday before prevailing 3-2 in a tense shootout and finishing fifth overall.
Ian Grobbelar's final double helped WA defeat Victoria 4-0 to claim the Hockey Australia age title while Queensland took home the bronze medal after accounting for Tasmania 2-1.
