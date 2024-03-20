'Very good players' to miss out as Matildas squad narrowed down for Paris

Newcastle's Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler have taken another step towards Paris by being named in a 23-player Matildas squad for an international with Mexico in April.
The match, to be played on April 9 at Toyota Field, San Antonio against the world No.31-ranked side, is Australia's first outing since qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in July and August.
With qualification sealed, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson now turns his focus to his squad, which will be cut to 18 players for Paris.
"With our opponents revealed at the Olympic draw this Thursday, our extremely challenging assignment over the coming months, and next two FIFA international windows, is to narrow down on the final 18 players that will provide the best chance for success when taking on those rivals in France," Gustavsson said.
"That those decisions will be difficult speaks to the genuine depth and competition for places that we have created over the past three years.
"Unfortunately, due to limited roster spots for the Olympics, that results in some very good players in strong form missing out on selection for this window and for the Olympics."
Van Egmond is the team's current vice-captain and has a wealth of experience with 141 caps for her country, including four World Cup appearances and two Olympics.
The 30-year-old San Diego midfielder also offers versatility to the squad, capable of playing an attacking or more defensive and distribution role.
Wheeler has made 18 appearances for the Matildas since debuting against Republic of Ireland in September 2021.
But the Everton defensive midfielder was not used during last year's World Cup nor in Australia's final phase of Olympic qualification against Uzbekistan in February.
There are two changes from the squad which defeated Uzbekistan 13-0 on aggregate.
Leicester City defender Courtney Nevin has earned a recall and in-form Sydney striker Cortnee Vine returns after taking personal leave from February's qualifiers.
Western United midfielder Chloe Logarzo (hip) has been ruled out through injury, while goalkeeper Lydia Williams (ankle), defender Charlie Rule, and forward Sam Kerr (knee) all continue rehabilitation in their club environments.
"We have been consistent on the keys for squad selection, which incorporates individual performances for club and in previous camps, combined with connection and chemistry," Gustavsson said.
"This 23-player squad looks to balance those areas as best as possible.
"The upcoming international against Mexico will see one eye on preparation mode against a quality opponent who recently defeated the USWNT last month, while also continuing to implement our evolving playing style ahead of what will be a very competitive Olympic tournament."
The Matildas will learn their Olympic group opponents on Thursday.
