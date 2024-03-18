The simple scenario Newcastle Jets face to make first finals in six years

The Newcastle Jets are the closest they have been in six seasons to making finals and the simple scenario with two rounds remaining is this: keep winning.
A clinical 3-1 win over A-League Women's leaders Western United in Tarneit on Sunday has the seventh-placed Jets on 27 points and within three points of sixth-placed Western Sydney (30 points) and six points adrift of next opponents Melbourne Victory (33).
Newcastle host fifth-placed Victory at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon in the competition's penultimate round.
The top four positions have been secured by Sydney (36), United (35), Melbourne City (35) and Central Coast (34) but Newcastle are one of four teams who can mathematically still claim the remaining two finals berths.
Wanderers, Victory and tenth-placed Wellington (22), who have three game left to play, are also vying for fifth and sixth.
The Jets play Victory then Adelaide (15), Victory have new leaders Sydney in the final round and Wanderers face Western United then Wellington.
Phoenix face Adelaide midweek and Canberra (15) as well as Wanderers.
Jets coach Ryan Campbell said they were not looking past Saturday's clash with Victory.
"We've just got to try to win our game," Campbell said.
"We play first, so if we can win our game that puts a bit of pressure on Wanderers to have to get a result.
"And, if we win that game, we go into the following week with the same scenario. We have to win. We've got to worry about ourselves, get the results and hopefully that will be enough to get us there."
The Jets have only made finals twice since the A-League began - in 2008-09 and 2017-18 - but have recruited well this campaign and are playing good football.
Strike weapon Melina Ayres made an encouraging appearance off the bench against United, her first in seven weeks due to illness, while Young Matildas Claudia Cicco and Lara Gooch returned on Monday from the AFC Under-20 Asian Women's Cup in Uzbekistan.
"It will be the first time in a while now where I've actually had to pick a squad," Campbell said.
"There will be a few players now who are fighting for a position in the squad, which is exactly what you want with two really important games.
"[Claudia and Lara] should be relatively fresh because they haven't played too many minutes while they were away. We've just got to make sure that they're physically at the level to be able to come in and play extended minutes.
"To get 20 minutes for Mel was great because it means that you're not relying on Sarina [Bolden] having to play 90 minutes every week. Mel came on and had a couple of chances for herself as well."
Bolden iced the win over United with a second-half header off a corner to take her season tally to 12 goals in 15 appearances.
Lauren Allan and Libby Copus-Brown also got on the scoresheet in a show of Newcastle's attacking depth.
