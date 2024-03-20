'We've stayed in the hunt with a lot of outside noise': Jets' finals focus

Melina Ayres says outside noise over the club's future is not a distraction as the Newcastle Jets target their first finals appearance in six years.
The Newcastle Herald reported on Tuesday that the club had a month to finalise a new owner or face the prospect of folding.
While the Jets are only one point off the bottom of the A-League Men's ladder with five rounds to play, their seventh-placed women's side remain in the hunt for a finals spot heading into the penultimate round.
Newcastle, on 27 points, host fifth-placed Melbourne Victory (33 points) at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon with both sides among four teams vying for the remaining two top-six positions.
"We're just here as players and our focus is solely on the weekend, putting our best foot forward there," Ayres said.
"So, we're just going to let the people who are dealing with it deal with it and get a win on the weekend."
The 24-year-old sharpshooter put a "frustrating" seven weeks behind her with around 20 minutes off the bench in Newcastle's important 3-1 win over competition front-runners Western United in Tarneit on Sunday.
Ayres joined the Jets on a two-year deal as one of their key signings this campaign but has been limited to nine appearances, mostly from the bench, due to injury, concussion and illness.
"I'm stoked to be back on the field and stoked to be able to make a run for finals with the team, and it was super positive to be able to come on for 20 minutes on the weekend and be part of such a good win and continue to try to make that top six," Ayres said.
"Hopefully, there's more of that to come. I just want to play as much as I can. [Striker] Sarina [Bolden] is killing it, so I'm happy to come on and play my role in the last 30 minutes if that's what [coach] Ryan [Campbell] wants.
"I'm ready for whatever he needs. I'm just stoked to be out there at all and looking for another win this weekend."
Western Sydney are sixth with 30 points while Wellington (22), who had a game in hand and were set to play Adelaide on Wednesday night, were also mathematically still in finals contention.
"There's a lot of maths involved but for me it's just two wins and that's the best way we can do it," Ayres said.
"The maths says we can do it with a win and a draw but we want to win both."
Many Jets players have never experienced A-League finals. Ayres has not only played finals, she has also tasted championship success with Victory and relished the pressure of Saturday's game.
"This is what I live for," Ayres said.
"I love finals and I'm just stoked that I've come here and we're in the hunt and we've stayed in the hunt with a lot of outside noise.
"We're raring to go and super keen."
The A-League Women's round-21 match at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday kicks off at 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.