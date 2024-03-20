Review: Graham Nash breathes new life into golden era of rock

You simply can't go on stage at 82 if you haven't got the right stuff.
Graham Nash has still got the right stuff, as he proved Wednesday night.
The British-born pop star, who has called the US home for more than five decades took fans through more than 20 songs in a feel-good concert filled with light anecdotes on the genesis of many of the hits he played.
Of course, he was not playing with David Crosby, Stephen Stills or Neil Young, the other creative geniuses who were part of the bands that he made most of the hits with, like Marrakesh Express, Military Madness, Wasted on the Way and Our House.
His support band included Todd Caldwell on keys and organ (who was part of CSN's touring band for 15 years), Adam Minkoff on drums and bass and vocals, and Zac Djanikian on guitars, drums, vocals, and one mad saxophone solo on Better Days.
Nash was cordial and sharp, with stories and crowd interaction, in a well-paced show. His vocals were strong, particularly on the anthemic songs - the final encore of Find The Cost of Freedom and Chicago.
The biggest secret weapon of the night was the crowd. Invited to singalong on Love The One You're With and Teach Your Children, they were like a fine choir from back in the day, mellow and in the groove.
The importance of a great band cannot be underestimated. The best songs of the night were intricate and musically-driven. Cathedral, written by Nash, was a creative watermark on the night, soaring lyrically and musically.
Better Days, written by Nash and recorded on his first solo album, Songs for Beginners, was another stand-out on the night, with Djanikian's sax solo giving it an exclamation point.
Given he played in the same band as other legends like Crosby and Stills, it was fitting he acknowledged them and played a few of their personal songs. It's a respectful tribute when one great songwriter pays tribute to another, and 4 +20 was one of those songs. While recorded by CSN&Y, it feels like a signature Stills' song, and a fitting nod from one great to another, despite whatever water may have passed under the bridge.
Time dims the memory, but sharpens the spirit. Nash's concert was a window into golden era of rock 'n' roll, and much appreciated by the crowd, as shown by two standing ovations.
Finishing the night with Find the Cost of Freedom (another Stills song) and Chicago (a Nash song) sent all home with a warm heart.
