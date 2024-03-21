Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Matildas draw 'familiar opponents' in challenging group for Paris Olympics

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated March 21 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 12:00pm
Emily van Egmond in action against England in last year's World Cup semi-final in Sydney. Picture by Adam McLean
Emily van Egmond in action against England in last year's World Cup semi-final in Sydney. Picture by Adam McLean

Emily van Egmond expects the Paris Olympics to prove "a great challenge" after the Matildas learned their group included world No.4 United States and world No.5 Germany.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

