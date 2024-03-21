New University of Newcastle chancellor has an eye to the future

Patricia Forsythe hopes to put her school teaching skills to good use in her new role as University of Newcastle chancellor.
She said she was looking forward to heading back into the classroom to promote the university and the opportunities that higher education offered the region's young people.
"For me, it is really important that we take the message of the university and connect with the people that matter, in particular our future students," she said.
"The teacher in me is really keen to engage with young people who might wonder if going to university is the right thing for them."
Ms Forsythe will succeed Chancellor Paul Jeans, who is retiring at the end of 2023 after more than 10 years in the role.
She will be inducted as the university's eighth chancellor at a ceremony at the Great Hall on Friday.
The Investiture is a traditional academic ceremony in the first year of the chancellor's tenure in which they are formally 'vested' with the symbols and ornaments of their office.
"We've just done the dress rehearsal and I'm very aware of the historical significance of the whole ceremony," she said.
"I've always felt proud to be part of the university community and it's a role that I'm very honoured to be doing.
"As a leader, I want to know that the whole community feels that they can engage with me, and I can engage with them."
Ms Forsythe said, in addition to promoting the university's academic and research excellence on a national and global stage, she was keen to highlight the institution's commitment to equity.
"Always sitting at number one is where the university has been and will be on equity," she said.
"We have such a good story to tell. As I look back on the report on the universities accord and emphasis it places on equity, we are doing those things well and we will continue to do them. "
Ms Forsythe was a member of the NSW Legislative Council from 1991 to 2006 and was the executive director of the Sydney Business Chamber from 2006-2019.
She served as Australia's High Commissioner to New Zealand from 2019-2022.
In addition she also served on boards in government and the not-for-profit sector, including 11 years on the Macquarie University Council, chair of the International Education Advisory Board NSW, and serving on the Board of Studies, Teaching and Education Standards NSW.
