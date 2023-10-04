BORN, raised and educated in Newcastle, former High Commissioner to New Zealand Patricia Forsythe has come full circle and back to her roots, appointed as the University of Newcastle's next chancellor.
The previous state Liberal MLC and University of Newcastle alumnus will succeed Chancellor Paul Jeans, who is retiring at the end of 2023 after more than 10 years in the role.
Ms Forsythe attended Mayfield East Public School, Hunter Girls High School and the University of Newcastle, where she graduated with an Arts degree and a Diploma of Education in the 1970s.
"I went on to be a teacher for nine years and the first school I taught at was almost across the road from the university which was known as Jesmond High School back in the mid '70s," she said.
Ms Forsythe served as Australia's High Commissioner to New Zealand from 2019-2022 and as executive director of the Sydney Business Chamber from 2006-2019, and a member of the NSW Legislative Council from 1991 to 2006.
She has also served on boards in government and the not-for-profit sector, including 11 years on the Macquarie University Council, chair of the International Education Advisory Board NSW, and serving on the Board of Studies, Teaching and Education Standards NSW.
"One of my favourite boards was Cricket NSW, because around the Newcastle region, my family's had a lot to do with sport. I grew up understanding sport as much as I understood things around business and the economy," she said.
In 2020 Ms Forsythe was presented with a Key to the City of Newcastle and appointed to the role of City Ambassador. In 2019, she was made a Member, Order of Australia for significant service to business and to the people and Parliament of NSW.
She said she was thrilled with her most recent appointment to return to the university as chancellor and to have witnessed its growth from 300 students to 36,000.
"I'm delighted. This is progress that we could only just have dreamt about in the early 70s. I'm delighted to be back and to be invited back to be chancellor," she said.
"I hope to be part of the university that is moving forward as it is moving forward, giving leadership in this region, working with local industry as we look to the transition of the economy and continue succeeding in terms of the ranking of the university.
"The community aspect of universities, and particularly my direct linkages to and appreciation of the University of Newcastle, is meaningful to me. I believe this will enable me to lead the university effectively with my heart in the right place."
Chair of the Chancellor Selection Committee, Deputy Chancellor Kevin Young said Ms Forsythe's appointment came after "a rigorous search process".
"Patricia has the right mix of skills, business acumen, and breadth of professional and board experience to successfully perform this important role," he said.
"Patricia has demonstrated her passion and unwavering commitment to the Hunter region, the education sector, the university and our community time and time again, making her the outstanding choice as the university's next chancellor."
Mr Jeans welcomed the appointment.
"Patricia's expert knowledge of the domestic and international education landscape including the importance of equity and increased participation, her passion for our region and its development, including the potential for research-driven economic and social impact, make her a great choice as the university's next chancellor," Mr Jeans said.
"Australia's Higher Education sector is undergoing significant transformation and I am confident that under Patricia's leadership, our university will continue to build on its very solid position."
The Hon Patricia Forsythe will commence as chancellor on January 1.
Mr Jeans was due to retire in 2021, but was reappointed to the role following a decision by Mark Vaile not to pursue his appointment as the institution's chancellor after opposition to Mr Vaile's links with the fossil fuel industry.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.