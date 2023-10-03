A bushfire burning in the Hunter which sent some residents fleeing from their properties on Tuesday has been downgraded to 'advice' - the Rural Fire Service's lowest alert level.
The blaze at Kearsley, which has scorched 52 hectares, was under control on Wednesday morning, as fire crews continued to manage the area around Allandale Street.
An emergency warning was issued just after 2pm on Tuesday while the fire was out of control.
A separate blaze at Gap Creek Lookout Road, Martinsville, which had burned 19 hectares, was still being controlled in the early hours of Wednesday but remained at the 'advice' level, after being classified 'watch and act' on Tuesday.
Dozens of bushfires continued to burn across eastern NSW as of Wednesday morning, as the hot weather was forecast to continue for another day.
A marine wind and dangerous surf warning has been issued for the Hunter's coastal areas for Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach 32 degrees in Newcastle and 31 degrees in the lower Hunter before a predicted drop to the mid 20s on Thursday.
