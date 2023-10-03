Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rural Fire Service continues fighting Kearsley blaze as it is downgraded to 'advice' alert level

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 4 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:49am
A bushfire burning in the Hunter which sent some residents fleeing from their properties on Tuesday has been downgraded to 'advice' - the Rural Fire Service's lowest alert level.

