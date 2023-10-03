Teenage boys go on 370-kilometre crime spree

FOUR teenagers - aged between 12 and 17 - have allegedly embarked on a violent crime spree that's extended from Newcastle to Valery on the mid-north coast.
The youths have been charged with multiple offences - including attempted armed robbery and robbery in company - for the 370-kilometre joyride that allegedly began when a sedan was stolen from a Broadmeadow home on Sunday.
At 7pm on Sunday the stolen sedan was involved in an alleged attempted armed robbery at a rest stop on the Pacific Highway at Ferodale.
Police were told an 18-year-old man was stopped in his car at the rest stop before he was approached by four people who allegedly tried to enter the man's car, threatening him with a screwdriver.
The man was able to drive away from the scene.
At about 9.15pm, an SUV was allegedly stolen by the four boys following a break-in at a home on Crawford Street in Bulahdelah.
Police will allege they then attempted to break into a motel in Taree, before breaking into a home on Pitt Street, where they left empty-handed.
At about 10pm, police were called to Macquarie Street, Coopernook, following reports of an attempted break and enter.
Police were told that a group had tried to gain access to the home before being challenged by a resident.
Police will allege the resident was threatened before another vehicle was rammed.
About 10.50pm, the SUV was damaged after allegedly ramming another vehicle near Kempsey, and the group moved to the sedan and drove away.
The driver of the rammed vehicle, a 35-year-old woman, was shaken but not injured and contacted police from a nearby service station.
Police will also allege that the sedan travelled to Briggenshaw Road, Valery, which is between Belligen and Bonville, where the group broke into a house.
A short time later, with the assistance of police aviation command, POLAIR, and the Dog Unit, the four boys were arrested in nearby bushland and taken to Kempsey Police Station.
The boys were charged with a range of offences including three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling, aggravated break and enter, aggravated assault, reckless driving and destroying or damaging property.
One of the 17-year-olds charged was refused bail and appeared in children's court on Tuesday.
The other 17-year-old, the 15-year-old and the 12-year-old were also refused bail to appear before a children's court on Wednesday.
