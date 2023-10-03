Kurri coach Rip Taylor believes former NRL star Blake Ferguson will provide a much-needed lift for "the town and the footy club" along with Newcastle Rugby League at-large in 2024.
Ferguson, 33, has agreed to join new Bulldogs coach Taylor at the Coalfields club on a one-season deal.
Taylor previously worked with Ferguson when involved with two of his former NRL clubs Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels. Taylor coached previously Roosters-aligned Wyong Roos and Parramatta's feeder club Wentworthville Magpies in the NSW Cup.
"He's a good get for the town. He's a marquee signing," Taylor told the Newcastle Herald.
"I've had a bit to do with 'Fergo'. He's a good bloke and will bring that to the town and the footy club.
"It lifts the competition and I like to think there will be a little bit of excitement around Kurri. I know 'Fergo' and he'll fit in no problems."
A premiership winner at the Roosters in 2018, Ferguson played 249 NRL games, nine Origins for NSW and seven Tests for Australia.
His NRL career also spanned the Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks.
He finished up at the Eels in 2021 and played a Super League season with English club Leigh Centurions the following year.
The 33-year-old started 2023 with Thirlmere-Tahmoor Roosters in the NSW Group 6 competition but finished up playing for home-town club Wellington in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Taylor said Ferguson proved at Wellington he was still a powerful outside-back and he would likely play on the wing or at fullback.
His signing comes after Kurri retained a host of talent in recent weeks, and secured former Knights lower-grade player Temple Kalepo and ex-Macquarie forward Connor Kirkwood.
Taylor is in charge of the Bulldogs for the next three seasons. The club collected back-to-back wooden spoons over 2022-23.
