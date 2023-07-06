RIP Taylor has agreed to coach Newcastle Rugby League club Kurri Kurri for the next three seasons.
The experienced mentor will start in 2024 and replace outgoing frontman Danny Linnane, who filled the void left by Aaron Watts on the eve of the current campaign.
Bulldogs president Shaun Collingwood confirmed the deal on Thursday.
"Rip Taylor will be the next coach of Kurri and he's agreed to three years. We're very happy," Collingwood told the Newcastle Herald.
Taylor has a coaching resume "as long as your arm", spanning from bush footy to NSW Cup and featuring multiple premierships.
His main link with Newcastle RL, both as a player and mentor, has been Lakes.
"Apart from his experience as a player and a coach, he's also done enough at a higher level to set some expectations and maybe some culture that we've lost. We've got to get it back," Collingwood said.
Kurri haven't won a game in 2023 and could collect back-to-back wooden spoons, providing Taylor with a "tough" assignment.
"He's done it before and knows what it's all about. It takes three or four years to go downhill, but it takes at least that to come back," Collingwood said.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.