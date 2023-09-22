CONNOR Kirkwood has been unveiled as a "key signing" for Newcastle Rugby League club Kurri Kurri.
A Great Branxton junior who has played grand finals for both Cessnock and Macquarie over the last five seasons, Kirkwood will join the Bulldogs in 2024.
The announcement was made by the club via social media on Friday afternoon.
Kurri, who now have renowned coach Rip Taylor at the helm, collected back-to-book wooden spoons in first grade and failed to win a single game this year.
Most recently Kirkwood lined up at Macquarie, who this week revealed a change of mentors from Matt Roach to Jye Bayley.
He played in the 2022 decider for Macquarie after consecutive appearances with Cessnock (2019, 2020).
Kirkwood was named man-of-the-match in Cessnock's title win against Souths at Maitland Sportsground three years ago.
The Rebels representative helped Newcastle claim the NSW Country Championships earlier in 2023.
Meanwhile, Newcastle RL minor-major premiers Maitland meet Ron Massey Cup winners St Mary's in the NSWRL President's Cup final at CommBank Stadium on Sunday (11am).
