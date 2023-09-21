Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Molycop job losses: workers devastated by mass job cuts

Anna Falkenmire
Madeline Link
By Anna Falkenmire, and Madeline Link
Updated September 21 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CRAIG Brown has clocked in at Molycop's Waratah steel-making site for almost 28 years, now at 56 he's staring down the barrel of unemployment and financial uncertainty in a cost of living crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.