Molycop: 250 job losses as steel-making operations cease at Waratah

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
Updated September 21 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 12:14pm
Molycop has announced it will cease steel-making operations at Waratah leading to 250 job losses. File picture
Union's focus is to 'minimise the pain' in light of Molycop job losses

THE Australian Workers' Union (AWU) has said Molycop's decision to cease steel-making at the Waratah site marks a "sad day" for the Hunter and the Australian steel industry.

