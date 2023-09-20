Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teenagers charged over Merewether home invasion in children's court

By Sam Rigney and Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GROUP of teenagers were looking to steal a car when they twice forced their way into a home at Merewether in the early hours of Tuesday morning before a 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed 49-year-old Daniel Lowe six times in the abdomen and legs, a children's court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.