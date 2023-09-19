Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Varley Engineering at Carrington this morning to make an announcement regarding the National Reconstruction Fund.
It is expected Mr Albanese will commit to the reinvigoration of Australia's manufacturing industry.
"The trains we can see here were made in China, but they are being fixed up here in Newcastle. Wouldn't it be better if we got it right the first time and made them here rather than retro-fit them when they come here," Mr Albanese said at the time.
IN THE NEWS:
